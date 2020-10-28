NIA carries out searches at 11 locations in J&K, Bengaluru

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday carried out searches at 11 locations in Jammu & Kashmir and Karnataka, including the residence of activist Khurram Parvez, in connection with its probe into a case pertaining to so-called NGOs and trusts raising funds in India and abroad in the name of charitable activities and then using those funds for carrying out secessionist and separatist activities in J&K.

An NIA spokesperson here said that the anti-terror probe agency carried out searches at 10 locations in Srinagar and Bandipora in J&K and one location in Bengaluru.

The official said that searches were carried out at the residential and office premises of Khurram Parvez, who is co-ordinator of J&K Coalition of Civil Society, his associates Parvez Ahmad Bukhari, Parvez Ahmad Matta and Bengaluru-based associate Swati Sheshadri, Parveena Ahanger, chairperson of Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons (APDPK) and offices of NGO Athrout and GK Trust.

During searches NIA seized several incriminating documents and electronic devices.

The action comes in the wake of a fresh case registered by the NIA on October 8 under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on receipt of credible information that certain NGOs and trusts are collecting funds domestically and abroad through so-called donations and business contributions etc and are then utilising these funds for secessionist and terrorist activities in J&K.

IANS