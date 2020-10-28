Non-adhoc teachers demand grant-in-aid

TURA: The All Garo Hills Non-Adhoc Secondary and Higher Secondary School Teachers’ Association (AGHN-ASHSSTA) has once again raised the demand for additional grant-in-aid to be provided to the newly accorded non-adhoc Secondary and Higher Secondary schools in the state.

The association has submitted a memorandum in this regard to Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma. Earlier, a similar memorandum with their demand on the same lines was submitted to the Education Minister in the previous government, Deborah C Marak.

In their memorandum, the association informed that in all the non-adhoc Secondary and Higher Secondary schools of Garo Hills, only the science grant is provided with grant-in-aid to the science teacher while the rest including the headmaster are deprived of the same from the government.

The association demanded that all teachers of such schools should be provided grant-in-aid irrespective of whether the institution is recognized or not. It also demanded that the same financial aid is given to teachers of Higher Secondary Schools teaching in the Science, Arts and Commerce streams.