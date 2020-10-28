33.1 % voting in Bihar till 1 pm

PATNA: After a sluggish start, people are coming out to vote in 16 districts of Bihar for the first phase of Assembly elections.

As per trends till 1 pm, the Election Commission has registered 33.1 percent votes in these districts with the maximum 40.16 percent reported from Lakhisarai followed by 38.08 percent in Nawada, and 34.76 per cent in Buxar.

The voting percentage in other districts such as Bhagalpur was 34.34, Banka 33.11, Munger 31.84, Shekhpura 29.49, Patna 34.74, Bhojpur 32.15, Kaimur 34.75, Rohtas 30.26, Arwal 30.55, Jahanabad 32.32, Aurangabad 33.32, Gaya 32.90 and Jamui is 31.37 percent.

Voting for 71 seats is underway and 1066 candidates of different political parties are contesting in the first phase.