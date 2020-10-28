USTM Chancellor meets Governor of Meghalaya

SHILLONG: A team led by the Chancellor of University of Science & Technology, Meghalaya (USTM), M. Hoque along with Dr. R. K. Sharma, Advisor met the new Governor of Meghalaya Shri Satya Pal Malik at Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

The USTM team felicitated Malik with mementos, flower bouquets and gifts. The Governor of Meghalaya is also the Visitor of the University. In the brief interaction, M Hoque, the Chancellor of USTM apprised the new Governor about the progress and performance of the University.

The Governor also took stock of the research activities being carried out by the University. He appreciated the remarkable achievements in the field of education by such a young self-financed private University in the North Eastern Region and cherished the entrepreneurial efforts of the Chancellor and his team. He also assured to extend all kinds of support to USTM during his tenure. The meeting also discussed about the ensuing 6th Convocation of the University and the Governor had given his consent to grace the event and confer the degrees.

The 6th Convocation of USTM is likely to be conducted in the first half of December, 2020.