Manohari Gold Tea makes ‘hattrick of records’

GUWAHATI: Famous and rare variety of tea from Assam, “Manohari Gold Tea” has made a hat-trick of records by selling its teas for record Rs 75,000 per kilogram creating history in Sale No.44 held on October 29 at Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC).

In the Year 2018, “Manohari Gold Tea” was sold for Rs 39,001 per kilogram for the first time in the history and again in the year 2019 breaking all records it was sold for Rs. 50,000 per kilogram.

This year, the Gold Tea was bought by “Vishnu Tea Company” with a highest bid of Rs. 75,000 per Kilogram, breaking all it’s previous records. The tea was purchased for their retail store, upcountry buyers and their eCommerce website, “www.9amtea.com”.

“Manohari Gold Tea”, is manufactured from the finest Second Flush Colonel tea buds which are hand plucked only during the dawn. Highly rich in antioxidants ‘Manohari Gold Tea’ also offers aromatic, full-bodied, bright yellowish malty tea liquor to suit your taste buds perfectly.

As stated by Rajan Lohia, Director, Manohari Tea Estate, “this year, 2.5 Kilograms of Handmade Gold Tea was produced, out of which 1.2 Kilograms was sold in the auction and the remaining will be available at select outlets including GTAC lounge as demand for one of the rarest teas in the world continues to grow.”