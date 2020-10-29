IT park to provide 1200 jobs

SHILLONG: The much-awaited IT park in New Shillong Township is likely to be ready for operation by March next year, projecting job prospects for 1,200 persons.

It is learnt that the construction of the IT park on 80 acres of land is 85 per cent completed and a few seats have been booked by some agencies.

Department has been directed to strategise a Plug-and-Play Model for the IT park and also ensure the completion of the project by March 2021.

IT Minister, Hamlet Dohling, on Wednesday said that the government was keen to make the IT park functional immediately after its construction is completed.

“We are keen to ensure that this project comes up at the earliest as IT park would provide a lot of employment opportunities,” he said.

When asked about the challenges of providing a fast and interrupted power and internet service in the park, Dohling assured that the government would take care of the issues and ensure that the firms, which will operate from the proposed park, are being provided with the best of services.

The project in Shillong is being constructed on a sprawling 80 acres oof land in New Shillong Township, adding it is also claimed that the proposed park will led to the direct employment of around 1,200 youths from the state.

There will be slots for IT and ITeS companies to set up their operations and subsequently generate employment for local youths.

Once the project is completed, the state government will invite major IT companies to Shillong in an effort to create large-scale employment at the park.

The project also has its fair share of complications as the state has to compete with the likes of metro cities like Bengaluru, Pune and Kolkata.