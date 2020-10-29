NCPCR team may visit Ichamati

From CK Nayak

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights might visit Meghalaya to have a first-hand knowledge of the ground situation over alleged discrimination against children and women in Ichamati area.

Talking to The Shillong Times on Wednesday, the chairman of the NCPCR, Priyank Kanoongo, who first flagged the controversial issue, said that priority of the commission was to meet the affected children and talk to them about their hardship. “But since children are in most vulnerable group, we cannot take chance and talk to them in this pandemic situation,” he said.

When pointed out that the plight of the children was no more confined to Ichamati and its surrounding areas alone, Kanoongo said that the Commission would certainly visit the state after the COVID pandemic situation improves. “We have visited many states earlier and will do so in case of Meghalaya if the situation warrants,” he said.

On the report received from the Meghalaya Government on Ichamati issues, the Chairman said that the Commission was going through the same and take appropriate action.

On the communal issue in the whole state, the Commission will act if any complaint is received or also can take suo motu action, he added.

The state government conducted a probe into the allegations which ruled out any discrimination on religious grounds. The enquiry report, however, admitted that due to coronavirus pandemic, some children and women were financially distressed.