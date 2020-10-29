Lanong demands census to prevent encroachment

SHILLONG: Nominated MDC, Bindo Lanong on Wednesday moved a motion in the KHADC on illegal encroachment by foreigners and others from outside the state, which is a threat to both the demographic index and the economy of the state.

Lanong suggested that the Council can conduct a census in the same way the central government does.

Seconding Lanong, KHADC CEM Titos Chyne felt that a census is indispensable.

Referring to the Ichamati issue, Lanong expressed concern that some people had lodged a complaint with the Governor and the matter had been raised outside the Meghalaya House in Kolkata.

Asserting that KSU activist Lurshai Hynniewta was killed by people who are now claiming to be victimized, he said, “We have to unite to protect our tribe”.

Independent MDC Lambor Malngiang observed that the recent situation in the state was designed to trigger communal tension.

He took umbrage over the remark of one Vicky Dey

who had referred to the people of the state as Mongolians.

UDP MDC Teinwell Dkhar recalled an incident where a local boy was beaten to death in 2000 in Ichamati, and said that there is encroachment from Bangladesh.

He also raised concern that despite several people being involved in the death of Hynniewta, only a few were arrested.

Inaction surprises MLA

KHNAM MLA Adelbert Nongrum has expressed surprise that the state government was yet to initiate action against those who had instigated violence over the Ichamati issue.

He demanded exemplary action against the perpetrators and stated that a counter FIR should be filed against the instigators.

“If the government is responsible and wants Shillong to be a city of love and peace it should take up this matter at the earliest,” Nongrum added.