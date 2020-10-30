Jishnu Barua new chief secretary of Assam

GUWAHATI: Assam additional chief secretary, Jishnu Barua will take over as the chief secretary of the state on Saturday, an official notification issued here said.

Barua will take charge from the outgoing chief secretary, Kumar Sanjay Krishna, who is retiring on superannuation.

An Assam-Meghalaya cadre IAS officer of the 1988 batch, Barua will take oath on Saturday.

Barua is currently in charge of home and political, revenue and disaster management, secretariat administration (archives) and border protection and development, implementation of Assam Accord departments.