Sonowal felicitates IAF wing commander’s mother 

GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday visited the Lakhimpur residence of Barnali Gogoi, who was recently promoted as the Wing Commander of Indian Air Force, and felicitated her mother Anjali Gogoi on her daughter’s success.

He felicitated her with a gamosa, japi and sarai.

Interacting with Barnali’s mother and other family members, Sonowal categorically said that the people of Assam are proud of the extraordinary feat.

“Assam is proud of its daughter Barnali Gogoi who by virtue of her diligence and dedication has become successful in her professional career. The feat of Barnali Gogoi is a source of inspiration for other women of the state,” the chief minister said, while wishing the wing commander all success in her professional life.