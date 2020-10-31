1,170 active cases in state

SHILLONG: The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state is declining rapidly and now stands at 1170 with the recovery of 235 persons on Friday.

8125 people have recovered so far even as 79 new cases were detected on Friday. The new cases include 27 from West Garo Hills, 24 from East Khasi Hills, 2 from West Jaintia Hills and 1 each from East Garo Hills, East Jaintia Hills and West Khasi Hills. East Khasi Hills tops the chart with 552 active cases, followed by 198 in West Garo Hills and 184 in Ri Bhoi. The death toll in the state stands at 87.