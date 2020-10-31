Govt should probe Ichamati victimisation charges: Metbah

SHILLONG: UDP state president who is also the Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, Metbah Lyngdoh has said that the state government should initiate an inquiry into the allegations of victimisation by non-tribals in the state.

As with the claims of being victimised by the non-tribals, he said, “The state government should conduct an enquiry whether there was any such victimisation or not. I do not know if there is or not. So the state government should go for an enquiry to check whether they are being victimised or some other group”.

To this UDP senior member, Bindo Lanong quipped, “A criminal is being victimised?” He was referring to the incident where Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) activist Lurshai Hynniewta was beaten to death by non-tribals in February this year.

Commenting on the stand of the UDP on the recent cases of communal tension in the state, he said that the stand of the UDP is very clear as the party does not endorse anyone who incites communal tensions.

“We urge the state government to take immediate action against such persons who are using social media platforms or whatever strategy they employ to create communal tension. We condemn such people who incite communal tension”, he said.