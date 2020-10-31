Marc Foster to tackle White Bird adaptation for Lionsgate

Filmmaker Marc Foster will be directing the drama “White Bird: A Wonder Story” for Lionsgate.

The film, based on a graphic novel of the same name by RJ Palacio, will serve as a creative companion to the studio’s 2017 hit “Wonder”, featuring Jacob Tremblay, Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson.

The story is about a young Jewish girl hidden away by a boy and his family in Nazi-occupied France during World War II, reported Variety.

Recounted by Grandmere to her grandson, Julian, the story demonstrates the power of kindness to change hearts, build bridges and even save lives.

The character of Julian was first introduced in “Wonder”, which was also based Palacio’s popular book of the same.

“White Bird” reunites Foster with Lionsgate after the 2001 hit “Monster’s Ball”, which won actor Halle Berry an Oscar for Best Actress.

Foster’s directorial credits also include movies such as “World War Z”, “Quantum of Solace”, “The Kite Runner”, “Stranger Than Fiction” and “Christopher Robin”.

The filmmaker will direct the feature from a screenplay by Mark Bomback. (PTI)