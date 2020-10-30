Soumitra Chatterjee’s condition still critical

With little improvement of his consciousness level on the neurological front, the condition of veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee remained critical on Thursday though he is responding to treatment, the hospital where he is undergoing treatment said in a statement.

The 85-year-old Chatterjee, who has been under ICU support for 22 days, is little stable now than in last 4 days, the statement by one of the attending doctors said.

“His blood pressure level is holding on. Oxygen saturation 95-100 per cent with ventilation support, with 40- 50 per cent Oxygen given,” the doctor said.

He said to improve renal functioning of the octogenarian, there was already a first session of dialysis and three consecutive dialysis was being done.

There was little improvement in the neurological condition of the legendary actor, the doctor said, adding that “he is opening eyes to respond.”

But, “22 days of ICU support and Covid encephalopathy are taking a toll,” he said.

Chatterjee’s haemoglobin count has gone down and there was blood transfusion, the statement said, adding that there has been no external bleeding and he was being given all antibiotics. (PTI)