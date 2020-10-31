‘RTI reveals scam on coal’

SHILLONG: A whistle-blower from Garo Hills has alleged that his RTI query has revealed that a criminal conspiracy was on to facilitate illegal mining of coal and its illegal transportation in the state.

According to Sengbreezbirth N Marak, recently submitted a memorandum before the Chief Secretary along with copies of the RTI received from Directorate of Mineral Resources.

The petition stated that a complaint was lodged before the West Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner by one D Lamare alleging that there was an illegal stock of coal at Khliehrangnah area in Shangpung, West Jaintia Hills.

Subsequently, an enquiry was ordered by the Deputy Commissioner Jowai and report was submitted by the Divisional Mining officer and subsequently FIR was lodged by the Divisional Mining officer as per the order of the DC.

Stating that assessed coal of 1,41,000 MT has been shown to be lying in the area in the document, he added the actual quantity of coal is hardly 15-20 per cent of the indicated quantity.

The letter read that “as observed during past few months, there have been similar auction of such alleged unclaimed coal by deputy commissioners of different districts where the actual quantity of the unclaimed coal at the site is far less than the quantity being shown in the official correspondence and then in the public auction notice.”

Earlier, even Opposition leader, Mukul Sangma too had alleged that there are people in power who are indulging in criminal conspiracy.

The statement came from the Opposition leader was on a day-long tour to the coal mine belts of East and West Jaintia Hills to get a first hand information of the alleged coal extracts in spite of the NGT ban.