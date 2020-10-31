UDP for ILP, against railways

SHILLONG: The ruling UDP has endorsed the need for Inner Line Permit (ILP) and opposed the suggestion of extension of rail line upto Shillong.

In the party’s CEC meeting here on Friday, it was decided to chase the pending demands of Inner Line Permit (ILP), inclusion of Khasi and Garo in Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, age relaxation for government jobs, Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC).

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, UDP president Metbah Lyngdoh said that in view of the rising rate of unemployment, the age relaxation should be from 32 years to 37 years.

“The state government should take this up for the benefit of the unemployed youth”, he said. He added that the party has also discussed about the ways and means to strengthen the party to ensure that the party gets sufficient number of public representatives.

As for the GHADC elections, Lyngdoh said that the party will field candidates for the elections and it has entrusted a team from the state and from the Garo Hills region to examine what is needed for GHADC elections.

Asked on the number of candidates the party will field, senior UDP member, Bindo Lanong said, “As many candidates as possible”.

As for the railway line, the UDP leaders said that they will not accept goods trains till Shillong but up to Byrnihat.

Lyngdoh said that the UDP will also follow-up on the pending demand of inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages under Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

As for border dispute, he said that the UDP will write to the government to seek a report on the issue. As with regard to ILP, he said that the UDP will pursue the matter with the government even as a resolution has been passed by the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly last year.

Coal mining

Stating that they are against illegal coal mining and transportation, Lyngdoh refuted allegations of illegal transportation of coal.

He claimed that there are valid documents with regard to transportation of coal and the case of illegal transportation does not arise but said, “It is the duty of the state government to monitor that there should not be any illegal transportation of coal”.

He said that those who alleged that there is illegal transportation of coal should bring proof and said, “Those who alleged that there is illegal transportation of coal should bring proof. It is not about taking photographs of a truck loaded with coal parked on the road, the documents should be checked”.