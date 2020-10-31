MDA govt’s rare citizen-centric step

SHILLONG: In a rare citizen-centric move, the state government has come up with a proposal to create a system of delivery of official documents at the doorstep of the applicants in a time-bound manner.

Under the proposed system, different government services like driving licenses, issuing of caste certificates, etc., would now be delivered to the citizens within a stipulated time under the proposed Meghalaya Right to Public Service Bill, 2020 which was approved by the State Cabinet here on Friday. This will ensure timely delivery and without the applicants having to chase such matters.

Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma informed that the Bill, which will be placed in the upcoming Autumn Session of the Assembly, would ensure good governance and provide time-bound delivery of services to citizens by government departments or agencies in the state.

The Bill will also carry liability of government servants in case of default to deliver service to citizens.

Giving an example, he said when a citizen applies for caste certificate and other kind of services like drivers license or registration, this Act will ensure that it will be given within a specific time period, say 5 days or 7 days.”

With this Act in place, the officials who are in the position to give these particular services and certificates will be liable now and they will be punished if particular services are not given within a specific period of time.

“This will ensure that the overall delivery of service improves at the grassroot level for the people in general,” he said.