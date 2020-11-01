All Souls Day shifts from cemetery to church

TURA: A once a year special gathering of families at cemeteries to remember their departed loved ones with prayers, candles and flowers has been forced to undergo a drastic transformation- all because of a virus that seeks out mass gathering to spread its infection with deadly consequences.

For the first time in the history of almost forty long years of the observance of All Souls Day in the Garo Hills there will be no church service at cemeteries on Monday due to the continuing Covid pandemic.

Catholic faithful will be allowed to lay floral wreaths and light candles and offer prayers on the graves of their departed loved ones on the occasion of this solemn religious event.

Blessing of the graves with holy water at the Bishop House cemetery in RC road will take place after the 8 AM church service, while the Rongkhon Songgital catholic cemetery will conduct the blessings at 2 PM.

The church has decided to shift the Holy Mass service to their respective parishes to deter mass gatherings at the cemeteries as part of the Covid protocol put in place by the government to prevent any possible spread of infection.

Church officials have appealed to devotees to avoid gatherings and follow the health protocols.

During previous years of observance hundreds of Catholic faithful would trek up to the two cemeteries, located near Bishop House and Rongkhon Songgital in Tura, to attend special Mass conducted during sunset.

This year the cemetery service has been replaced with holy Mass inside the church that will be conducted at three different timings in the day for worshippers.

Given the significance of this annual religious event, the Catholic Church in Garo Hills has decided to open the gates of the cemeteries every day from 6 AM to 6 PM for the entire month of November, to give ample opportunity for families to visit the graves of their loved ones.

All Souls Day service in Tura

The Cathedral parish, which is the oldest catholic church in Garo Hills, is conducting the All Souls Day service at 8 AM, 11 AM and 3 PM.

The Sacred Heart Shrine parish at Chandmari, Tura, is conducting holy Mass at 8 AM, 10 AM and 5:30 PM which will have Bishop of Tura, Rt Rev Andrew R Marak leading the faithful in prayer.

The St. Mary’s Parish at Araimile will be conducting church service at 7 AM, 10 AM and 5:30 in the evening. The blessing of the graves will take place at 2 O clock in the afternoon at Rongkhon Songgital cemetery, informed the Tura Bishop House in a communique.