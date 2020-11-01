Casual workers demand release of pending dues

TURA: Muster roll workers of various departments from Garo Hills under the banner of the All Meghalaya Muster Roll Progressive Workers’ Union (AMMRPWU), Garo Hills Zone have urged the state government to release their pending dues within the first week of November.

In a statement issued here, the workers claimed that the Finance Economic Affairs (FEA), Government of Meghalaya had already directed all departments to clear the monthly wages of the workers in time on July 7 this year. The workers informed that while the PHE and PWD departments released workers wages for the month of September in the first week of October as per the FEA guidelines, two PHE divisions from Tura North Division and Ampati including Agriculture, Horticulture and Water Resources departments are yet to release the same till date.

The workers threatened to resort to agitation if their appeal is ignored.

“All departments must release the pending wages within the first week of November otherwise, we will be forced to resort to agitation from the second week,” union President, Polsing Momin warned.