Fire leaves eight families stranded in city

SHILLONG: A major fire at Maxwelton Estate near Rilbong here on Saturday completely destroyed an abandoned sawmill and eight dwelling shacks while leaving eight persons homeless.

The fire was brought under control only after 8 fire tenders were pressed into the task of dousing the inferno that also witnessed loud explosion of three LPG cylinders. EKH SP, Sylvester Nongtnger said that the fire started at 4-50 pm and gutted a non-functional saw mill which was also a disputed land between one Gopal Gupta and Pawan Bawri. During enquiry it was learnt that the fire started from one store room in a steel fabrication unit where an MCB board is fixed. However no loss of life or injury was reported. According to SP, the possible cause of fire is suspected to be electrical short circuit.

A steel fabrication unit (belonging to one Baburam Biswa) located close to the plastic godown also caught fire and the other adjacent houses of eight families also got gutted before fire tender could arrive.

The leaping flames which could be seen from far away places, spread quickly from the plastic godown (belonging to one Hemant Chamal) which is reported to be the source of the fire. It is reported that due to the combustible items and also the old wooden structures, fire spread rapidly.

The Eastern Air Command (EAC) also activated the emergency services and pushed two of its fire tenders into action.The Fire was controlled with the help of eight fire tenders and timely response from the fire and emergency helped in to avoid the spreading to adjoining houses

Meanwhile, all families affected by the fire have been asked to shift to the Raid Laban Sports & Social Cultural Organisation (RLSSCO) located at Bishnupur.