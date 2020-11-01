State remembers Iron Man of India on National Unity Day

SHILLONG: Along with the rest of the country, Meghalaya on Saturday partook in the observance of National Unity Day, with slew of programmes organised to mark the day.

The Centre observes October 31 across the country as a day to foster and reinforce the government’s dedication to preserve and bolster the unity, integrity and security of the nation by celebrating it as the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The Narendra Modi government has been observing Patel’s birth anniversary as the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas since 2014.

The Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPPC) organised a programme on Saturday where its working president, James K Lyngdoh, recalled the contributions of Patel.

According to a statement from the MPCC, along with the observance of Patel’s birth anniversary, the 36th death anniversary of former prime minister, Indira Gandhi, was also observed.

“The programme started with the ceremonial lighting of the candle and paying tributes to the portrait of both the leaders of the nation and also administering the National Integration Pledge,” the statement said.

The programme, which was held at Congress Bhawan, was attended by MPCC president Joplin Scott Shylla, ex-MLA from Kharkutta Cherak W Momin, among others.

In North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), the day was marked with a small gathering of NEHU fraternity at its campus.

During the programme, Vice Chancellor SK Srivastava highlighted the exigency of unity and called on one and all to stand together by the country at all times.

Referring to the contemporary COVID-19-induced scenario, he exhorted the gathering to continue fighting in unison against the menace.

“The Pledge of Unity, Integrity and Security of the Nation were taken by all the members gathered at the programme,” a statement from NEHU said.

The Assam Rifles, on the other hand, commemorated the Day by organising a series of events such as tree plantation drive, drawing and painting events for children, pledge-taking ceremony, et al.

At the front courtyard of the Main Secretariat Building, Shillong, Chief Secretary MS Rao administered the pledge to commemorate the Day.

It may be mentioned that Patel, widely known as the Iron Man of India, was born on October 31, 1875, in Gujarat’s Nadiad. He is credited for the merger of over 560 princely states into the Union of India.