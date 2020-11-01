Veggie prices continue to inflate in city

SHILLONG: The prices of vegetables such as onions, potatoes et al are skyrocketing in the city every day much to the concern of the commonfolks who find it difficult to cope with the situation. What is evident is that some of the retailers have raised the prices far above the prevailing wholesale prices.

A shopkeeper in Polo market said that one kg of onion is being sold at around Rs 70-80 per kg while potatoes are being sold at a price of Rs 50-60 per kg.

The prices of other vegetables have also been soaring in different parts of the city.

A visit to some of the markets revealed that cauliflower is being sold for Rs 50-60 per kg whilst tomatoes are being sold for Rs 60-70 per kg.

Meanwhile, East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, Isawanda Laloo, has said that the existing retail rate for onion (Red) is around Rs 65-70 while the rate for potato is around Rs 40-50.

The rate of onion (Red) at the source as per challan per quintal is around Rs 6,430 to Rs 6,730 while it is Rs 3,610 per quintal for potato.

The proposed dealers’ commission plus wholesale rate per quintal for onion is Rs 6,500 to 7,000 and it is Rs 4,000 per quintal for potato.

Assuring that the stock position of onion and potato is sufficient and there is no hoarding, Laloo said the increase of price is due to the fact that there is an increase of the rate at the source which is as per challan.

“Fixation is as per latest increase in challans. DC Supply is closely monitoring that nobody sells the products above notified rates,” Laloo said.

For vegetables products, inspectors and agriculture officers are enquiring into the matter.

Another person who deals with the business of vegetables in Iewduh as a wholesaler said that the prices of vegetables have inflated as the farmers could not go to their farms owing to the lockdown and the production is also comparatively less now.