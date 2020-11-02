Calcutta HC advocate seeks response from CS on Ichamati

SHILLONG: An advocate of the Calcutta High Court has written to the state Chief Secretary, MS Rao, demanding a reply within a week on the alleged atrocities meted out to non-tribal residents of Meghalaya.

In his letter to the chief secretary, Nripendra Krishna Roy, Advocate, Calcutta High Court, said, “As the Executive authority of the state of Meghalaya and oath-bound preserver of the Constitution of India the incidents in your state is not unknown to you. The atrocities against Bengali community who are permanent residents of the state you administer are as much deplorable as heinous. Being a seasoned statesman of the stature as you possess you must be aware that external agents and vested interest groups are trying to create chaos and pandemonium in the state by arousing parochial sentiments.”

Stating that he was in possession of copies of numerous representations addressed to the chief secretary, Roy, who claimed to represent his client Bongo Bhashi Mahasabha, demanded appropriate action from the Government of Meghalaya to resolve the issues while threatening legal action as per the Constitution.

Roy pointed out that the incidents in the state were in breach of Article 19 which allows right to move throughout the territory of India and take up any occupation as legally permissible; breach of Articles 14, 25 and 26 of the Constitution which prevent discrimination on the basis of religion, race, sex, caste, place of birth and also breach of Articles 352, 354, 356 (breakdown of constitutional machinery in a state).