COVID renders All Souls Day a truncated affair

By Adity Choudhury

SHILLONG: All Souls Day, which is observed by members of the Catholic and the Anglican Churches to revere the dead, is going to be a truncated affair this time around, thanks to the restrictions attracted by the COVID pandemic. It’s a day especially dedicated to honouring the memory of loved ones from the family who have passed on by praying at their graves where a special service is held. From all indications available, the usual crowding at the cemetery is likely to be a casualty.

As always, family members will adorn the graves with wreaths and light candles there and the priests will bless each grave with holy water. It’s a solemn occasion as family members recall the life and times of those who have left before them to enjoy their time in Paradise if they have lived well. Those still needing grace to purify their souls spend time in purgatory. All Souls Day is also a day when the faithful pray that their loved ones are redeemed from purgatory.

The faithful of the Catholic and All Saint’s Church observe All Souls Day across the state. They visit graves of loved ones. Priests and church leaders bless each and every grave. The rituals are same – decoration of graves, lighting candles, placing flowers, singing hymns, and praying for the dead in the hope that all souls embark on a peaceful journey to Heaven.

A week before the actual day, people could be seen cleaning the graves of their family members. Wooden and cemented crosses are freshly painted with the name and date of birth and death. The graves are tidied up by pouring white sand over them if they are not cemented. There is a community cleaning of graves. Children, as young as 12, could be seen enthusiastically helping their elders. Graves of priests and nuns, mainly European missionaries stand testimony to their all-sacrificing mission.

The Shillong Times spoke to a few people at the Laitumkhrah Catholic cemetery. Most wanted to remain anonymous but all spoke of the importance of cleanliness and that’s why the graves were given a fresh touch.

Francis Lating spoke of the importance of paying respects to the dead and how it helps the souls in transition, ready to meet God in Heaven.

Former Deputy CM, Bindo Lanong was seen greeting people.

Fr Pius Shadap of the Shillong Archdiocese stressed on the significance of All Souls Day mentioning how Catholics believe that all souls go to heaven provided they repent for their sins while in purgatory. He spoke of the three aspects in Catholic belief — communion of saints, resurrection of the body and life everlasting — adding how these are important facets of the faith.

On November 2, a restricted holiday in Meghalaya the Requiem Mass is held in the afternoon in every cemetery after which priests bless the graves.

When asked about the difference between purgatory and hell Fr Pius said the former is a temporary space where souls are purified while souls who don’t repent for their sins are believed to suffer in hell.

Because of the pandemic and Covid-19 protocols, this year people were allowed to enter the Cemetery on November 1 to place their wreaths on the respective graves. This year only the priests, catechists and church elders will attend the Requiem Mass on November 2 following which the blessing of the graves will follow.

Fr Pius added that under normal circumstances, one could easily see about 100 priests con-celebrating Mass but this time it’s a truncated number. On enquiring what his message would be for the people of Shillong, he said that candles are symbols of hope, light and Christ and that this pandemic too will pass, He stressed that there is always light after darkness and we should not lose hope.

The significance of November 2 is not only about honouring the departed loved ones, but preparing people to accept death and making peace with the eventuality of it, without fear and dread. It’s a reminder that one has to accept the inevitability of death.

What is clear is that these beliefs continue to hold universal significance in every society.

Imagining the afterlife

The Egyptians, were ahead of their time where beliefs about death were concerned. They believe the dead could live among the gods, the suns and the stars, and Pharaohs were said to have reached there. Over time, more people were included and a person could hang out with the Moon God or chill with the Sun God in his boat. They also believed that souls could be in multiple spaces – inside a tomb and a field simultaneously.

Other cultures believe that the other side was a better version of life, an upgraded version of the world where people lived, when alive. Myths speak of grand divine kingdoms, cubes underneath the earth, and endless battlefields – as a way to give form to imagination. It’s fascinating how these ancient world views connect people that had little to no contact with each other.

How All Souls Day started

Prayers of Intercession for the dead always existed since times immemorial but it was from the 10th century that a day for a general intercession, in this case, November 2, was instituted by Odilo of Cluny, a Benedictine Abbot. Before standardization, this day was celebrated on different days in different parts of the world.

Numerous cultures have different traditions for the day – few villages in England and Northern Ireland perform mumming plays where characters resurrect from the dead, soul cakes are made, bonfires are lit and funeral musical pieces are played. The Requiem Mass is held where passages are read from the Holy Bible, fixed by the Vatican.

Judaism, one of the Abrahamic religions, observe the mourner’s recitation of the Kaddish prayer, a practice which existed since the 12th century. Just like lighting candles give light to souls in purgatory, reciting the prayer is believed to purify souls in the Afterlife.