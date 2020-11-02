155 new cases, two COVID deaths in state

SHILLONG: After a brief lull, the state on Sunday witnessed a surge in new cases with 155 cases reported on Sunday. The maximum number of cases was reported in Ri Bhoi with as many as 70 police personnel testing positive for COVID-19.

Two deaths – one each in East Khasi Hills and West Garo Hills – pushed the toll to 90.

Ri Bhoi registered 81 new cases followed by East Khasi Hills- 41, West Garo Hills- 21, East Jaintia Hills and West Jaintia Hills- 4, East Garo Hills and South West Garo Hills- 2 each.