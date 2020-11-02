Rohit faces danger of injuring himself again, says Shastri

Dubai: India head coach Ravi Shastri has revealed that Roht Sharma’s medical report stated that “he could be in danger of injuring himself again” and advised him not to rush his comeback.

Rohit, who is recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered in the ongoing IPL, was left out of the India squad for the Australia tour on a day when he hit the nets for Mumbai Indians, sparking speculation on his fitness status.

Shastri said the call not to include Rohit in the squad was taken by the selectors after going through his medical report.

“It’s being handled by the people in charge of the medical part of it. We don’t get involved in that. They have submitted a report to the selectors and they have gone about their business.

“I have no say, neither I am a part of the selection. All I know is the medical report which says he could be in danger of injuring himself again,” Shastri told Times Now.

The tour of Australia comprises three T20 Internationals, as many ODIs and four Tests. The series is scheduled to start on November 27.

The BCCI is monitoring Rohit’s progress and there is a possibility that he may play for Mumbai Indians later in the IPL.

In Rohit’s absence, KL Rahul has been made Virat Kohli’s deputy in the limited overs format. (PTI)