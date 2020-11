GUWAHATI: Former Chief Minister of Assam and veteran Congress leader, Tarun Gogoi was admitted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Sunday.

Gogoi was shifted to GMCH after he had complained of breathing problems.

Earlier, the veteran Congress leader was admitted at the GMCH for post-COVID-19 complications and was discharged on October 25 last.