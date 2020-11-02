Teachers threaten stir over pending salaries

TURA: SSA teachers from Garo Hills under the aegis of the All Garo Hills SSA School Teachers’ Association (AGHSSASTA) have threatened to resort to agitation if their pending salaries are not paid in full on or before November 5.

In their memorandum addressed to Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, the teachers said that merely clearing partial amount of the pending salaries was not enough and they were facing grave hardships physically, mentally and economically.

“We are not satisfied with clearance of one or two months’ salaries when four months’ salaries are pending. Our genuine demand is that all four months’ salaries should be cleared if at all they are released,” the teachers said.

The teachers said that the government’s manner of keeping their salaries pending for long periods in the future might lead to closing down of most SSA Schools in the state as per the new education policy adopted by it.

The teachers in a meeting held recently resolved that all four months pending salaries must be released by November 5 or they would launch a civic and democratic agitation from November 11.