Study reveals existence of swamp buffalo population in Meghalaya

GUWAHATI: Scientists have for the first time conducted a study to confirm the existence of pure swamp-type buffaloes in Meghalaya.

Scientists from the ICAR-National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources, Karnal in Haryana, used cytogenetic (study of chromosomes) analysis to confirm the existence of swamp type buffaloes in the state.

Cytogenetic analysis provides a genome-wide snapshot of an organism’s chromosomes by pairing and arranging them in an order and revealing changes in chromosome numbers to ascertain the facts.

“The present study aimed at assessing the status of the Meghalaya buffalo population from North-East India employing cytogenetic studies. Buffaloes are of two types – riverine and swamp, which can be distinguished by chromosome numbers only. The chromosome number for swamp buffalo is 2N=48, identical to that of the typical swamp buffalo,” said Karan Veer Singh, scientist (animal biotechnology) at National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources, and one of the authors of the study published in the Indian Journal of Animal Sciences recently.

Singh said that no morphological or chromosomal abnormality was observed in any of the buffalo population in Meghalaya.

“This is the first confirmed documentation of existence of pure swamp type buffaloes in Meghalaya. Swamp buffaloes are not reared for milk as their output is as low as two to three litres,” he said.

Meghalaya buffaloes, as mentioned by the author, are generally grey to greyish-black in colour.

“The horn is sickle-shaped (typically curved) with a broad-base which is mostly corrugated and with tips pointed upward or backwards. The ears are horizontally placed. The buffaloes are medium built and compact. The tail switch is generally black,” Singh said.

“These animals are hardy and mainly maintained by farmers for pulling logs from forests. The temperament of these animals is aggressive and active,” he said.

A pilot survey was conducted in Meghalaya for collection of morphometric data from adult animals. The survey was done in the eight districts – East Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi, West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills, East Garo Hills, West Garo Hills, South West Garo Hills and South Garo Hills – out of the 11 districts of Meghalaya which has a good number of buffalo population according to the animal husbandry department.

The population of Meghalaya buffaloes is estimated around 0.7 lakh (Livestock Census 2012).

“We have studied the buffalo population across the country. In India, we have 17 registered breeds, out of which only one is swamp, Luit found in the upper Brahmaputra valley and in some parts of Manipur and Nagaland,” he said.

He said early cytogenetic studies show that the Assamese buffalo population comprised pure riverine, swamp and fertile hybrid buffaloes.

“The Bhangor population of Tripura is also swamp type. We have submitted the results for publication. The buffalo population will be registered as a breed with the state animal husbandry department,” he said.