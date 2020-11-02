US school includes ‘Forest Man’ Jadav Payeng’s feat in curriculum

GUWAHATI: Students in the United States of America are taking lessons on the ‘Forest Man of India’, as Padma Shri Jadav ‘Molai’ Payeng from Assam is also known, and taking inspiration from the environment activist to do their bit for ecology.

Greene Hills School in Bristol, Connecticut had recently included in its 6th grade curriculum the incredible achievement of the forestry worker from Majuli in Upper Assam, who, concerned over the ecological degradation in his native area, transformed a barren sandbar of the Brahmaputra river into a 550 hectare forest by planting trees, all by himself.

‘Molai Forest’, which is named after the 57-year-old environment activist, is located in Majuli district. It continues to grow and is now home to various species of animals.

Speaking to The Shillong Times over phone from his Kokilamukh residence in Jorhat district on Monday, Payeng said that while he has not received any official communication in this regard, a lady teacher from the school in Bristol, Connecticut, who belongs to Jorhat, had informed people in Assam, including the media, about the development.

“I am pleased to know about the development but I would be happier if practical lessons of ecological conservation are imparted to children across the country and world, so that they can relate to nature and begin to understand the significance of its existence,” Payeng, who has so far invested four decades in ecological conservation, said.

He further said the COVID-induced lockdown has been good for the environment given the restrictions on daily activities, which otherwise would have had adverse effects on ecology.

“Once we are allowed to travel and attend global forums, I will appeal to countries to impose lockdown for seven days in a year for a cleaner environment,” Payeng said.

Lauding Payeng for the recognition of his accomplishment by the American school, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal took to Twitter to congratulate him and requested the people of the state and country to take inspiration from the work of the environmental activist.

In a tweet, Sonowal said, “Inclusion of the ‘Forest Man of India’ in the curriculum of an American educational institution reflects his global reputation. This is a proud moment for Assam. I urge everyone to take inspiration from his work and together strive to protect and conserve our environment and biodiversity.”