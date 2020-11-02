19 killed in terror attack in Kabul University

KABUL (AFGHANISTAN): At least 19 people were killed and 22 wounded on Monday when militants stormed Afghanistan’s biggest university in an attack that ended only after hours of fighting with security forces, officials said.

“Three attackers were involved. One of them blew up his explosives at the beginning, two were brought down by the security forces,” interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian told new agencies.

The Taliban said they were not involved in Monday’s incident at Kabul University, but several education centres have been attacked over the years by extremist groups such as ISIS.

Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramerz said most of those killed were students.

Hamid Obaidi, a spokesman for the ministry of higher education said the attack started when government officials were arriving for the opening of an Iranian book fair organised at the campus.

Gunmen stormed the facility, sending hundreds fleeing and scrambling over walls of the campus as they tried to escape the firing, witnesses said.

Sixteen people were killed when militants stormed the American University of Afghanistan in Kabul in 2016.

