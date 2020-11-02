We will oppose uranium mining till our dying day: Spility’s daughters

Mawkyrwat: The daughters of Mei-ieit Spility Lyngdoh Langrin, the ‘Iron Lady’ of Meghalaya who stood firm against uranium mining in Domiasiat, South West Khasi Hills have made their stance clear that they will ‘continue to oppose uranium mining tooth and nail till their dying days’.

Speaking to The Shillong Times on Saturday after their mother’s funeral, Silnola Lyngdoh Langrin, elder daughter of Mei-ieit Spility said, “After I understand through the story told by her mother on the impact of uranium on the health of humans and animals, and the basis of her stance on uranium mining, I have decided and promised that I will oppose uranium mining till my dying day”.

Smirila, Mei-ieit’s fifth daughter said, “As taught by my mother day by day, I am firm in my stance against uranium mining just like my mother who stood up until her last breath. I will follow onto the footsteps that we should not allow uranium mining.”

Asked about their youngest sister whom The Shillong Times could not meet as many people came to meet her to convey their condolences, both Silnola and Smirila said that she also share the same opinion that they will not allow uranium mining in Domiasiat.

Asked about the stand of the whole family of Mei-ieit Spility on uranium mining, Silnola and Smirila said, “Till now as a family we are still united on the issue of uranium mining and we will continue to fight just like our mother”.

Mei-ieit Spility’s son in law, NB Syiem said, “Just as Mei-ieit Spility had rejected crore of rupees to protect her land and the people from the danger of uranium mining by saying “money cannot buy my freedom”, I will continue to fight against uranium mining in our district”.

Syiem also said that as of now all her children and grand children are still united in the fight against uranium mining.

“After Mei-ieit Spility passed away, as a family we had talk about this issue and all of us have decided that we will stand firm against uranium mining until the end,” Syiem said.

Syiem said that the visit of Cabinet minister Hamletson Dohling, North East Student Organisation Chairman Samuel B Jyrwa, HSPDP chief KP Pangniang, PBM Basawiamoit, Dr. Bremly WB Lyngdoh, Prof. JE Warjri and the KSU leaders and others have inspired the whole family to stay united in the fight against uranium mining.