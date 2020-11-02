1.7 lakh beneficiaries get Rs 134 cr under MHIS

SHILLONG: An amount of more than Rs 134 crore has been claimed by the beneficiaries under the Megha Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS) since last one and half years.

As per MHIS data, a total of 1, 77,848 beneficiaries have made claims worth over Rs 134.64 crore.

Officials said that the MHIS IV was started in February 2019 and since then people have been coming forward to avail the benefit of the scheme.

Out of all the hospitals in the state and outside, as many as 27,289 people availed the benefit worth over Rs 26.76 crore crore in Nazareth Hospital while 9,654 made claims worth Rs 9.19 crore in Woodland Hospital and 8,389 made claims worth Rs 8.12 crore in Super Care Hospital.

However, the report still maintained that half of the population in most of the districts has not been enrolled under the MHIS.

In East Khasi Hills, a total of 40, 0166 beneficiaries have been verified from a total of 11,7681 verified families with a registration of 53.92 percent.

South West Garo Hills is the only district where the percentage of registration is 85.11% while in most of the districts, the percentage of registration stands between 40 to 50 percent.

Earlier, even the Assembly Committee on Women’s Empowerment had expressed its disappointment with the sub-optimal coverage of MHIS in the state.

It may be mentoned that the State Government in 2019 launched Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in convergence with Megha Health Insurance Phase IV.

This convergence brought about an enhanced coverage of up to Rs 5, 00,000 per family on a floater basis with no restrictions on family size and age. Beneficiaries have been issued an individual card/E-card on approval of their identification.

Reliance General Insurance Company Limited is the current Insurance Company identified for implementing the scheme in Meghalaya for MHIS selected through a rigorous and competitive bidding process.