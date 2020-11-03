Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi’s health improves

GUWAHATI: The condition of former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi, who was hospitalised around Sunday midnight, is now relatively stable, doctors at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) informed on Tuesday.

The 86-year-old veteran Congressman, who was under observation at his official residence for a week, had to be admitted to GMCH for the third time in two months after experiencing breathing problems on Sunday night.

GMCH superintendent Abhijit Sarma told reporters on Tuesday that Gogoi’s condition has improved considerably and that he was stable and put off non-invasive ventilation.

“He has been administered about two litres of oxygen and his oxygen saturation level in the morning was 94 percent,” Sarma said.

A team of doctors from various departments are constantly monitoring his condition.

“He has started communicating with the doctors by resorting to sign language,” Sarma said, adding that he has to be perfectly stable to be shifted to the cabin from the ICU.

GMCH doctors had on Monday reported that Gogoi’s ammonia level was high owing to carbon dioxide retention and that he had to be under non-invasive ventilation at the ICU.

The three-time chief minister was earlier admitted to the GMCH on August 26 after testing positive for COVID-19. He was discharged almost a month later but was readmitted on September 24 following a drop in his oxygen saturation level.