Israel to set up centres of excellence to boost horticulture in Meghalaya
SHILLONG: Israeli Government will develop two centres of excellence in Meghalaya – one for boosting volume of production and quality of vegetables produced in the state will be constructed in Jongksha while another centre for citrus fruit will be constructed in Dewagre.
This was decided in the meeting between Meghalaya Government and Israeli Ambassador held here on Wednesday today
