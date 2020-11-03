Police to probe trucker’s charge

SHILLONG: The state government has asked the Police department to inquire into the allegations of a truck driver about having to pay money to cops while passing through the state.

Reacting to the charges, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong said that the MDA Government will ensure that illegalities do not happen at any level.

“We have asked the concerned authorities (police) to go through all this and if it is found to be correct, necessary action will be taken accordingly. We will not tolerate this kind of illegality,” Tynsong said, while cautioning that the government will have to confirm if the allegations were true.

“We cannot take the allegations as gospel truth based on media reports,” he added.