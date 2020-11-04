Mukul renews attack on MDA over coal stock

SHILLONG: In an unrelenting attack on the ruling coalition, Opposition leader, Mukul Sangma has challenged Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma’s denial of illegal transportation of coal. He described the stand of the chief minister as “defending the indefensible” and raised a pointed question about the 32 lakh metric tonnes of coal yet to be auctioned.

Making it clear that the Opposition is not confused about its stand on the issue of illegal transportation of coal, he questioned as to why the government has not completed the auctioning of the 32 lakh metric tonnes of coal in the state till now.

“Are they delaying the auctioning due with intentional and pre-determined motive,” the Opposition leader questioned while adding that he has inputs that 32 lakh metric tonnes of coal no longer exists in the state. “We have to verify and we will know if 32 lakh MT coal exists only when auctioning is done,” he added.

The former chief minister also termed the arrest of two individuals in Assam who named few people involved in the illegal transportation of coal as a tip of the iceberg while making it clear that there are many coal miners in the state who are honest and working but are suffering due to illegal transportation of coal in the state.

Cautioning the government that everything will be exposed in this era of technology, he added that there is data on geo coordinates through which coal extracts of last few years can be seen in particular location. “The NGT was trying to do this but why is the state government stone-walling it? What is there to hide?” he wondered.

Reiterating that a coal cartel exists in the state which has its reach beyond the boundaries of the state, the Opposition leader added that an inquiry of such a magnitude would only expose the cartel.

The Opposition leader also took cognizance of a recent document which went viral on social media where allegations have been made as far as expenditure of Rs 21 lakh in different police check gates and even about posting of Ri Bhoi SP.

The authenticity of the document has not been verified by The Shillong Times.

Sangma said that these documents are now in public domain and the allegations are very serious which needs to be verified and investigated by the government to find out if such posting has been done to facilitate illegal coal mining even at the level of the SP.