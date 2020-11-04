Israel to boost agri, horti productivity in Meghalaya

SHILLONG: The state government has decided partner with Israel to set up two centres of excellence focusing on vegetables and citrus fruits to give a fillip to the efforts of horticulture farmers of the state.

The decision was taken during a dialogue between Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma and Ambassador of Israel, Dr Ron Malka here on Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons after the dialogue, the chief minister said that one of the centres focusing on vegetables will be set up in Jongksha village in East Khasi Hills while the other one focusing on citrus fruit will be set up in Dawagre, East Garo Hills with support from Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), Government of India.

It may be mentioned that presently, two Centres of Excellence are operating in the Northeastern region.

Lamenting that the state has not been able to provide maximum benefit to farmers due to lack of technology, the chief minister said that Israel is a world leader in agriculture technology and the partnership will go a long way in enhancing yield of different agriculture and horticultural products in the state.

Israel would also focus on local indigenous fruits which could be of high value in some other parts of the state and the country and they would even use drones and satellite images to analyse the situation in the fields.

The Ambassador of Israel said that the partnership is special and it would turn out to be a milestone for Meghalaya which is now a part and parcel of the Indo-Israel strategic relationship.

Stating that the Israel brings latest technology in the agricultural sector, Dr Malka added that Meghalaya has huge potential in the sector and Israel would share its experience on value chain by adding value to agricultural and horticultural produce.

According to Dr. Malka, agriculture is the backbone of the Indian economy and Israel is keen to bring more of its technologies and expertise to augment the sector in the Northeastern states.

Each of the centres of excellence is expected to cost Rs 10 crore and in two years’ time, the centres are expected to become self-sufficient in terms of greater crop yield.