Delhi may soon become Corona capital: HC raps AAP govt

NEW DELHI: With the number of Covid-19 cases shooting up at an alarming rate in the national capital, the Delhi High Court on Thursday came down heavily on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi and said that the city would soon “turn into the Corona capital” of the country.

“The Delhi government has gone haywire on the pandemic situation, the city might soon turn into the Corona capital of the country,” said a division bench of the high court comprising Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad.

The bench further stated that many claims were made by the AAP government, saying Delhi topped the charts in terms of testing, but the number of cases have been shooting up at an alarming rate.

The remarks were made while the court was hearing a batch of petitions concerning the non-payment of salaries and pensions to various cadres of employees of North, South and East Delhi Municipal Corporations.

The national capital on Wednesday recorded yet another highest single-day spike of 6,842 Covid-19 cases, taking Delhi’s overall coronavirus tally to 4,09,938.

The capital city had witnessed a single-day spike of 6,725 infections on Tuesday and has been logging a massive jump in cases since the last one week.

IANS