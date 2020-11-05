‘Following COVID-appropriate behaviour key to fighting pandemic’

New Delhi: The number of active COVID-19 cases in India has reduced substantially with the recovery rate surpassing 92 per cent, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday while asserting that following COVID-appropriate behaviour was the key to combating the pandemic till a vaccine becomes available.

Reviewing Karnataka’s preparedness and the measures taken for ensuring COVID- appropriate behaviour, he expressed satisfaction over India’s progress in combating the coronavirus, the health ministry said.

“We will soon be completing a journey of 10 months in fighting the coronavirus. The country is now witnessing substantial improvements in COVID-19 parameters.

“The number of cases and deaths are in a declining phase. Active cases have substantially reduced. The recovery rate of India has surpassed 92 per cent today while the fatality rate is also declining and stands at 1.49 per cent. With over 2000 labs, the testing capacity has also increased,” Vardhan said.

“During this festive and winter season, the virus poses a potential threat. It becomes very important to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour to cut the transmission of virus,” he said.

“Whenever there has been a laxity in following basic precautionary measures, the country has suffered.”

Comparing the COVID-19 trajectory of Karnataka with that of the country, Vardhan said, “Karnataka has the second highest cumulative cases after Maharashtra. Karnataka also has a recovery rate of 93 per cent which is more than the national average. The case fatality rate (1.35 per cent) is also lower than the national average.”

While appreciating the efforts of the state in reducing active cases, the Union health minister expressed concerns over the disease trajectory in Urban Bengaluru, Mysuru, Bellari, Dakshin Kannada, Hassan and Belagavi which have high caseload. (PTI)