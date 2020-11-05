Govt to look into recurring allegations, Metbah assures

SHILLONG: The United Democratic Party (UDP), the main ally in the ruling MDA, has said it has brought the recurring allegations on illegal coal transportation to the notice of the state government.

“We have brought the allegations to the notice of the state government and the government will look into them,” UDP president and Meghalaya Assembly Speaker, Metbah Lyngdoh said on Wednesday.

Stating that the communication has not been made officially though, Lyngdoh said, “I have spoken to the government on whether such allegations are true or not”.

“I leave it to them and in case of any other complaint, we will keep on meeting and talking,” he added.

Replying to a query about opinions that the UDP was not taking a tough stand on some important issues, Lyngdoh said, “Our minister has already said that if anyone is found involved in illegal coal transportation, be it his father or son, the law will prevail. We are very clear. What more to say?”

It may be mentioned that UDP general secretary, Jemino Mawthoh had also said that “anything that is illegal is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated” and that the party as a whole also has to take a stand.

Recently, illegal coal trucks from Meghalaya were seized in Assam with names of the officer on special duty (OSD) of the Power minister and brother of Social Welfare minister surfacing in the media reports.

In the wake of the development, the state BJP had demanded the arrest of Power Minister, James Sangma and others whose names had surfaced if they were found to be involved with the syndicate.

Asked whether the state government should conduct an independent probe into the matter, the UDP president said, “I don’t know who is involved or not. It is up to the state government to look into that”.