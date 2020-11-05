Eyes on Opposition as Assembly sits today

SHILLONG: The five-day autumn session of Meghalaya Assembly begins here on Thursday on the general anticipation that the opposition Congress would go all out on the issue of corruption in high places.

It is more than certain that alleged clandestine transportation of coal and embezzlement of central funds in the autonomous district councils is going to dominate the opposition narrative aimed at pinning down the government.

The simmering tension over the Ichamati-Bholaganj issue is also likely to dominate the proceedings.

Another matter of interest would be to keenly watch the role of some of the Congress MLAs who are speculated to be toying with the idea of crossing over to the ruling side. How vigorous and intense is their attack on the treasury bench will be something of interest for all?

Meanwhile Speaker, Metbah Lyngdoh on Wednesday informed that all protocols were put in place for the Session. He disclosed that he would regulate time for discussion on the business.

“We are keeping all the protocols and the SOPs. We are following that strictly and we will also ensure that we do not extend the timing and will regulate the time and keep it as short as possible,” said Lyngdoh.

He said that they will look into the areas of what is to be exactly discussed in the house which will be brought by the government and the opposition.

To a query that the Assembly Secretariat had earlier decided to do testing of all the members of the House before the session started, the Assembly Speaker said, “We did not go for any testing but thermal scanner and all that was done in the past will be followed.

Stating that testing everyone attending the Assembly session is not possible, the Speaker said, “This is a long process and everyone will have to start early. It will not be possible, however all members have been instructed and have taken care themselves”.

The Assembly session will end on November 12.