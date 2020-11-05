‘State police on job to suppress militant activity in Meghalaya’

SHILLONG: Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Wednesday asserted that the state’s police force in collaboration with the central security forces are ensuring that no militant outfit or criminals use the state as a haven for nefarious or anti-national activity.

He said this while replying to a query on the recent encounter between ULFA (I) chief, Drishti Rajkhowa and the state police in South Garo Hills.

“Law and order is under control and yes there was an encounter in Garo Hills, but the criminal could not be nabbed. Constant vigil is being maintained to ensure that no one uses our state as a haven for nefarious activities,” he said.

Enquired if any communication has been made with the Border Guard Bangladesh on the exchange of fire, the Home Minister said, “Whatever is being done I cannot reveal but whatever is to be done to safeguard the interest of the state and the country is being done. Security agencies are working hand in hand to negate all anti-national activity on Meghalaya soil.”