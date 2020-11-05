State teachers propose board exams in May

SHILLONG: The Khasi Jaintia Deficit School Teachers’ Association (KJDSTA) has suggested that the SSLC and HSSLC examinations be held in May 2021 so as to make MBoSE’s academic calendar on par with the rest of the education boards in the country.

The association members placed forth the suggestion during their meet with the Principal Secretary of the Education department, DP Wahlang, on the eve of the proposed meeting between Education department and MBoSE.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, KJDSTA president, Babu Kular Khongjirem, said they have suggested that the selection test for private candidates should be done away with this year. “The candidates, who had failed in clearing the private selection test 2019, should be allowed to appear in the SSLC examination directly,” he said.

Khongjirem also said that students from affiliated and non-affiliated schools should be allowed to appear in the MBoSE examination directly.

He, however, maintained that the standard of examination and evaluation should not be compromised when the HSSLC and SSLC examinations are conducted.

Stating that the reopening of schools is left to the wisdom of the government in consultation with the Health department, Khongjirem has called for unconditional promotion of students studying in nursery to class IX.