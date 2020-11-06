Developed By: Workmates Core2Cloud

Corrigendum

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter
TST

The news report “Quarantine delays HLC meet on Harijan Colony,” which appeared in this paper on November 4, had erroneously mentioned that the HLC meet is delayed as the state government is awaiting the completion of quarantine period of former Urban Affairs Minister, Hamletson Dohling and his senior officials. Actually it is the present Urban Affairs Minister, Sniawbhalang Dhar who tested COVID positive and is under quarantine. Mr Hamletson Dohling is in sound health.

