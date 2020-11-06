‘Govt brainstorming to facilitate movement of unclaimed coal’

SHILLONG: Leader of Opposition and former chief minister, Mukul Sangma criticised the state government for delaying the auctioning of the 32 lakh MT of coal and asserted that the auctioning should start so that it is firmly established whether the 32 lakh MT actually exists and the coal should be auctioned at one go.

Speaking to reporters after the session, the Congress leader said, “The government should proceed with the auctioning of 32 lakh MT as per the order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court because then we will have a clear picture whether or not the coal is there. If the government does piecemeal auctioning of 1 or 2 lakh MT then how many years will it take?”

Stating that the judgment of the SC was pronounced on July 3 last year but till date, the coal has not been auctioned, he said, “If the government can auction the so call unclaimed coal so fast even during holidays why are they slow in this case?”

Sangma said that the 32 lakh MT coal must be auctioned on time so that if it not there, the authorities concerned will know, following which the government must verify to find out who is responsible for the sudden disappearance of such coal.

Speaking about evidence, he said that he had visited East Garo Hills where what he saw at ground zero was evidence enough for all those who were with him. His visit to West Jaintia Hills based on reports submitted by civil society alleging that there has been a process initiated by the government to indicate certain quantity of coal as unclaimed coal which was far beyond what was actually on the ground and the apprehensions arising out of the unlikely use of the unclaimed coal.

Sangma said that the government is duty bound legally and constitutionally to protect the interests of the state if there is illegal transportation of coal without payment of royalty.

He said that the government should respond to this information rather than be on denial mode.

Sangma said, “I am astonished to see that trucks which are plying and carrying coal with the so called challan under the banner of “auctioned coal” is being used to facilitate the movement of overloaded trucks. There is a crack in a bridge on Shillong bye-pass as per a notification by NHAI. How the crack took place should be investigated. Is it not because of plying of overloaded trucks?”

With regards to the unclaimed coal, he questioned the veracity of the claim and asked whether the government has interrogated the land owners. There is no effort from the government so far to investigate if the illegalities flagged time and again.

“They must have put their brains together to script a new modus operandi to proceed with the so called unclaimed coal”, Sangma remarked.