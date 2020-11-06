Ready for Opp onslaught: CM

SHILLONG: As the Opposition is looking to corner the state government over a host of ticklish issues including corruption in GHADC, illegal transportation of coal and COVID-19 situation, Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma has asserted that the ruling coalition is prepared to negotiate the possible onslaught.

Looking relaxed, the chief minister observed that the Session is a good opportunity for the state government to clarify its position on all the issue of the state not only to the opposition but even to the people of the state.

It may be mentioned that the Opposition Congress also worked out its strategy for the session during a CLP meeting here on Thursday for the five-day session which will conclude on November 12.

The Opposition is looking to pin down the government on various allegations of illegalities in the state including corruption in GHA, illegal transportation of coal and COVID-19 situation besides the Opposition is also set to raise several other issues in the form of motions, short discussions.

Meanwhile, on the first day of the autumn session here on Thursday, the government introduced four bills to be passed during the session. Meghalaya Minerals Cess (Amendment) Bill, 2020 aims to augment revenue resources of the state, while the Meghalaya Right to Public Services Bill, 2020 promises to provide door delivery of official documents etc, Meghalaya Farmers’ (Empowerment) Commission Amendment Bill, 2020 and creation of another private university through St Xavier’s University Bill.

The House on the first day also paid rich tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee, former Deputy Speaker, Hispreaching Son Shylla, former minister, Simon Siangshai and 37 other departed leaders, who passed away this year.

The Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on Thursday approved a government resolution for taking over the administration of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) by the Governor with effect from October 19, for a period of six months or till the constitution of the new council through election.