SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma has mourned the death of noted social activist of the state, Irene Hujon.

Taking to his twitter handle, Conrad Sangma said, “Saddened to learn about the untimely demise of Meghalaya’s noted Social Activist, Smti. Irene Hujon. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and loved ones. May her soul rest in eternal peace.”