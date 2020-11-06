UPPL urges adequate security for peaceful BTC polls

GUWAHATI: The United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), one of the key parties contesting the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections scheduled next month, has called for adequate security measures to ensure peaceful polling in a region “prone to violence,” especially ahead of and during elections.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had led to the postponement of the elections to 40 seats of the council, which was scheduled on April 4 this year.

Addressing reporters here on Friday, UPPL president Pramod Boro appealed to the Assam government, the state election commission and the Centre to take adequate security measures in the ensuing polls.

“The BTC region, or Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), as it is called now, has invariably witnessed violence and gun power every time there is an election over the past 17 years. So while we urge the election commission to hold the polls at an early date given the gradual improvement in the COVID situation, we request the authorities to ensure foolproof security so that people can come out to vote without any fear,” Boro said.

The UPPL president alleged that during the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF)’s rule in the region, the council had witnessed misrule, high handedness and large-scale corruption.

“Governance has to be corruption free if we are to usher in development in the wake of the BTR peace accord. We have prepared a roadmap for development and implementation of schemes. We are looking at providing jobs and avenues of employment to one lakh unemployed youths in a year and also ensuring protection of language and culture of all communities in the region,” Boro said, while adding that the people of BTC are looking for a transformation.

The BTC polls are likely to be a four-cornered contest between BJP, BPF, UPPL and Gana Suraksha Party.

Claiming that the UPPL would bag more than 30 seats in the ensuing polls, Boro said his party would form the next government in BTC with an absolute majority.

“Our goal is to establish a corruption-free and transparent government, while providing equal opportunities to all communities in BTR,” he added.