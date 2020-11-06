Security beefed up in Cachar in view of Barak bandh

GUWAHATI: The Cachar district administration has beefed up security in Silchar and other parts of the district in view of the 12-hour Barak bandh called by the All Cachar Karimganj Hailakandi Students’ Association on Saturday.

The bandh has been called in protest against the death of a man from Lailapur last Monday in Mizoram, an incident which has sparked fresh tension along the inter-state border.

The district administration issued an order on Friday, deputing executive magistrates to look after specific areas.

Circle officer, Sadar, Silchar and executive magistrate, Cachar, D. Pathak has been deputed to look after deputy commissioner’s office and court compound area in Silchar.

Sudeep Nath, circle officer, Sonai revenue circle and executive magistrate will look after Sonai, Kachudaram and Dholai police station areas while circle officer (A), Silchar revenue circle, Cachar and executive magistrate, Ruthi Aiawzo will look after the Silchar police station area.

Besides, Jayanta Chakraborty, circle officer, Udharbond and executive magistrate will look after Udharbond and Borkhola police station areas while Pranjit Kumar Deb, circle officer, Katigorah and executive magistrate will look after the Katigorah police station area.

“The magistrates will take appropriate steps as they deem fit and proper to deal with law and order situation and will report directly to the district magistrate and also the additional district magistrate in charge of the Magistracy Branch from time to time about the law and order situation in their respective areas,” the order stated.